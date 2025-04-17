BreakingFSU shooting: At least 2 dead; suspect is son of sheriff's deputy
Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges for UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

One of the charges makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

ByAaron Katersky ABCNews logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 10:30PM
Federal grand jury returns 4-count indictment against Luigi Mangione
Attorney General Pam Bondi has already signaled her intention to pursue the death penalty against Mangione.

NEW YORK -- A federal grand jury in New York on Thursday returned a four-count indictment against alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione that charges him with two counts of stalking, firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm, a charge that makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Mangione is charged with stalking United Healthcare chief Brian Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan and then shooting him to death on Dec. 4, 2024.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has already signaled her intention to pursue the death penalty, which his lawyers are actively trying to stop.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

