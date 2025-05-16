Luke Bryan brings 2025 Farm Tour to Atwater's Castle Airport

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people showed up at the Castle Airport in Atwater on Thursday to see country superstar Luke Bryan perform.

Bryan's team was hard at work Thursday morning, prepping the stage for night one of his 2025 Farm Tour.

They weren't the only ones feeling the pressure of this massive event.

"We love what is going on here, but it's a tremendous amount of work, and as I said earlier, it's all hands on deck," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Multiple North Valley law enforcement agencies are coming together to keep concert-goers safe.

"We are looking at probably 130 officers. Highway Patrol, Merced County, Atwater PD, and even have our Explorers," said Sheriff Warnke.

"CAL FIRE is obviously a huge part of this."

Sheriff Warnke says they're ready for a variety of scenarios, with more than 20,000 people expected to fill the tarmac.

" If you can see, we are not messing around here and have our equipment here," said Sheriff Warnke.

That includes a chopper, an armored vehicle, and even a holding cell.

Sheriff Warnke says traffic is a top concern. He's urging everyone to be patient and responsible.

"Folks, have a designated driver, don't drive over pedestrians, and be kind to your neighbor. It's the golden rule, and you'll have a great time."

Some are taking a different approach to avoid the car chaos, including Justin and Kristina Brennar.

They're celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, and decided to set up their camper by 10 this morning in a prime spot for tailgating.

"Definitely no anxiety about getting home and waiting in the traffic and all that stuff," the couple said.

Fans believe the wait will be worth it to see a country superstar in such a unique setting.

Surrounding businesses are also optimistic.

Christine Silva, owner of Whiskey River Saloon in downtown Atwater, believes the show will help expose her bar to new customers.

"This is a big deal for Atwater. We've not had this before," said Silva.

" I am super excited, I'm going to the concert and coming back to work!"

