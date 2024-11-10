Madera CHP receives $130k traffic safety grant to be used for education and enforcement

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says 106 deaths were caused by crashes in the Madera area between 2020 and 2023.

The agency recently received $130,000 in grant money to help fight these deadly statistics and make roads and highways in the county safer.

That's welcome news to Maria Balch, who's been fighting to make roads safe in Madera County since she was in a crash.

"When I was in the hospital after my car accident, I made a promise that if God kept me alive that, he kept me here for a reason, and I was going to make sure to fight," said Balch.

About six years ago, Balch was pushed into oncoming traffic by another vehicle while she was stopped on Avenue 12 near Highway 41.

"As they were pulling me into a safe first spot, the car blew up in front of me," said Balch.

The California Highway Patrol Madera area office says that in addition to the fatal crashes, more than 2,600 people have been injured because of car collisions.

"It is very heartbreaking, as we spoke earlier, this is 100% preventable," said CHP Madera spokesman Sergio Moreno.

The Fatal Reduction for Education and Enforcement grant, also known as FREE, from the California Office of Traffic Safety. The grant will provide extra officers to cover highways 145, 152, 99 and Highway 41, including rural unincorporated roads.

Moreno says they hope to include community outreach to educate people on the rules of the roads.

"This grant will allow us to not just deploy additional officers to out on patrol, but to reduce fatalities and injuries that result from crashes," said Moreno.

On Friday, C-H-P Madera responded to another fatal crash on Highway 41 near Children's Boulevard.

Investigators say a car slammed into the back of another vehicle while they were stopped by traffic.

This created a chain collision. The driver, who is believed to be at fault, was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

After years of fighting for safer streets, Balch hopes people understand the importance of following traffic rules.

"Is it worth that speed to go head-on with somebody and either kill yourself or somebody else? You could've killed me. It could've killed someone's mom, wife, daughter, and for nothing," said Balch.

The grant money is expected to last until September 2025.

CHP Madera says they will likely search for new grant opportunities once this resource is exhausted.

