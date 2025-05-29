Madera Community Hospital hosting job fair in June

The hospital is looking to hire physician assistants, licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital is set to host a job fair as it continues to build up its workforce just months after reopening.

The job fair will be held on June 5 at the Hyatt Place Fresno from 11 am to 4 pm.

Those interested are being asked to apply online and be prepared for on-site interviews.