Madera Community Hospital hosting job fair in June

Thursday, May 29, 2025 2:12PM
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital is set to host a job fair as it continues to build up its workforce just months after reopening.

The hospital is looking to hire physician assistants, licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses.

The job fair will be held on June 5 at the Hyatt Place Fresno from 11 am to 4 pm.

Those interested are being asked to apply online and be prepared for on-site interviews.

