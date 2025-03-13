24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Madera Community Hospital launches employment website ahead of reopening

KFSN logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 2:15PM
Madera hospital launches employment website ahead of reopening
Madera Community Hospital is looking to hire staff for multiple departments as it inches closer to finally reopening.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital is looking to hire staff for multiple departments as it inches closer to finally reopening.

The hospital launched an employment website that includes information on pay ranges and sign-on bonuses.

Positions are available in lab support, surgery, nursing and more.

Currently, the hospital is working to correct findings as part of a state-required survey conducted by the Department of Public Health.

Upon conclusion of the survey, the department will host an exit meeting to discuss their findings and determine a reopening date.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW