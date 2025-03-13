Madera Community Hospital launches employment website ahead of reopening

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital is looking to hire staff for multiple departments as it inches closer to finally reopening.

The hospital launched an employment website that includes information on pay ranges and sign-on bonuses.

Positions are available in lab support, surgery, nursing and more.

Currently, the hospital is working to correct findings as part of a state-required survey conducted by the Department of Public Health.

Upon conclusion of the survey, the department will host an exit meeting to discuss their findings and determine a reopening date.

