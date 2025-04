Madera County holding job fair looking to fill several positions

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County is looking to fill several positions with qualified candidates.

The Workforce Development Board is hosting its 2025 job fair.

It's happening at the Madera District Fair, located on Cleveland Avenue.

Several Central Valley companies, businesses and nonprofits are in attendance

If you plan on going, you are urged to bring a copy of your resume and dress to impress.

You'll also want to make sure to have an active Cal-obs account.