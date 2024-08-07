Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in southeast Fresno pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 26-year-old Jonathan Navarro stood before a judge for the first time Wednesday with his left arm in a cast- pleading not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

He's accused of murdering his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, 26-year-old Devin McNew, and injuring the woman in southeast Fresno last week.

Police say McNew and his new girlfriend were dropping off some of Navarro's belongings when the two men got into a fight.

"It's important to note that Mr. Navarro and the 26-year-old were in a 10-year dating relationship," Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said in a press conference last week.

Authorities say Navarro stabbed McNew multiple times, hit the couple with a shovel and cut his own wrist.

All three were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where McNew died from his injuries.

Police say the incident was all caught on ring doorbell video surveillance-- which ABC30 legal analyst Tony Capozzi says is a key aspect in this case.

"Prosecution will play it, stop at a certain point say, 'This is what happened. Look what you did there and look at what you did there.'" Capozzi said. "But what's important is what's not on that tape. Was there something that happened prior this video being run?"

"I can tell you that Mr. Navarro is observed on the video clearly depicting him assaulting the 26-year-old female and Mr. McNew," Lt. Cervantes said in a press conference last week.

Capozzi says witness and character statements will have a big impact on the case.

"What will other witnesses say? Obviously the victim is no longer here, but there were other people there and what will they say as to what happened prior to the video being taken? What kind of an argument was it? was it heated? What was it over?" Capozzi said.

Navarro's defense attorney, John Abel, told Action News he is a good father to their 9-year-old child and this case is confusing as none of the individuals have any criminal history.

His bail is set at over $2,000,000.

He will be back in court for his pre-preliminary hearing at the end of September.

If convicted on all charges, he faces 26 years to life in prison.

