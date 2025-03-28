Man arrested for domestic violence murder in Fresno, pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Domestic violence has now claimed another life in Fresno.

"It was very apparent that she was suffering multiple injuries, visible injuries," Fresno Police Department Lt. Paul Cervantes said of Christina Meza on Thursday. She was 32.

Police arrested Timothy Goodloe. They say he abused and killed Meza last Saturday morning.

EMS first responded to a call of medical distress. The case quickly became a death investigation.

"When officers arrived there, it became very apparent that she was a victim and suffered numerous injuries," Cervantes said.

Investigators revealed Goodloe, now the suspect, was the 911 caller.

"It appears that she was in some medical distress, and he felt it necessary to call on her behalf," Cervantes said.

Goodloe and Meza were in a relationship, and police were actively investigating Goodloe for a previous case of domestic violence on March 10, 12 days before Meza died.

He had an active arrest warrant.

"Attempts were made to arrest him for that violation, and unfortunately and tragically, that never happened," Cervantes said. "It led to further incidents of domestic violence. In this case, it led to her death."

Leticia Campos at the Marjaree Mason Center says domestic violence is a brutal cycle.

"Sometimes we see the same clients because domestic violence is so vicious it takes about 7 times before a victim can actually get out of the relationship," Campos said.

Court records reveal Goodloe has been charged in a slew of previous criminal cases.

Goodloe was in court again Thursday morning. He pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of sexual penetration by force.

He is held on a $1.1-million bail.

"If you are, in fact, the victim of domestic violence, we implore you to call the Fresno Police Department," Cervantes said. "We have resources available."

