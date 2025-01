Man arrested for DUI after crashing into semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in Fresno County on Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 8 pm on Highway 99 near North Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says a man crashed into the back of a semi-truck, wedging his car beneath it.

The man was later arrested for driving under the influence.

No one was injured in the crash.