Man arrested for shooting at Dinuba Market, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies have arrested a man for allegedly shooting another man at a market near Dinuba.

Investigators say 23-year-old Gilberto Lopez Mendez pistol-whipped and then shot the victim in the left leg on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Country Market on Road 80 in Tulare County.

The victim was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.

After the arrest deputies also recovered the gun, which they said was converted to be a fully automatic along with a large capacity magazine.

At this time, a motive for the attack remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department.