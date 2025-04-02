Man arrested for shooting outside Fresno night club, gunman shot by security

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 26-year-old Ian McDonough has been arrested for a shooting outside a Fresno nightclub.

It happened just after midnight Sunday in front of Switch Nightclub on Blackstone and Bullard Avenues.

Police say McDonough and another 26-year-old man got into an argument.

McDonough then allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting, hitting the other man in the upper body as he ran away.

A security guard at the nightclub returned fire hitting McDonough in the leg.

Officers responded and found McDonough hiding near the dumpster of a different business.

He was treated at Community Regional Medical Center and booked in the Fresno County jail for attempted murder.

The shooting victim is still in the hospital.