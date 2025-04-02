Man arrested for shooting outside Fresno night club, gunman shot by security

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 26-year-old Ian McDonough has been arrested for a shooting outside a Fresno nightclub.
It happened just after midnight Sunday in front of Switch Nightclub on Blackstone and Bullard Avenues.
Police say McDonough and another 26-year-old man got into an argument.
McDonough then allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting, hitting the other man in the upper body as he ran away.
A security guard at the nightclub returned fire hitting McDonough in the leg.
Officers responded and found McDonough hiding near the dumpster of a different business.
He was treated at Community Regional Medical Center and booked in the Fresno County jail for attempted murder.
The shooting victim is still in the hospital.