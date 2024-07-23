  • Watch Now

Man asks farmworkers if he could help before shooting at them in Fresno County, deputies say

Matthew Cardenas
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after deputies say he shot at farmworkers while they were working in Fresno County.

Deputies say it happened on West Shields Avenue near Yuba Avenue, northwest of Kerman.

Authorities say a man asked farmworkers if he could help and then started shooting at them.

None of the farmworkers were hit, and they hid in a shop while deputies searched for the suspect in the field.

The man was eventually found and taken into custody.

A motive for the attack has not yet been released.

