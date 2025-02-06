Prior to the suspects leaving, it's believed that someone fired off two gunshot rounds possibly in the air before taking off.

Man assaulted by group of people in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for several suspects accused of assaulting a man in northwest Fresno.

It happened before 3 am Thursday at Shaw and Golden State Boulevard.

Police say a man was in the area when two cars drove up with several people inside.

They say eight people got out and physically assaulted the man, with one of the eight cutting the victim's nose.

Police say it's possible all parties involved know each other.

No suspect descriptions have been given at this time.

