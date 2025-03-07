Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after police say he was hit by two cars in northwest Fresno.

Police say it happened around 3:45 am Friday on Herndon east of Brawley.

Officers say the driver of the first vehicle was going west on Herndon when he heard something hit his car and pulled over. The driver saw the man on the road.

The driver of the second vehicle was not able to stop in time and hit the victim once again, as the first driver was pulled over with their car flashers on.

The man hit by the cars was declared dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Officers say both drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

