Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Fresno County on Monday night.

The accident happened at 7:40 pm in the area of Clinton and Barton.

The California Highway Patrol says a 58-year-old man was crossing the street when he stepped into the path of an oncoming truck.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators and is not suspected of being under the influence.

The toxicology results are pending for the pedestrian.

