Man dies in crash after running stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Fresno County after a two-car crash left a man dead Thursday afternoon.

CHP Officers say a 24-year-old man ran a stop sign at the intersection of De Wolf and South avenues and was hit by a truck.

The 24-year-old died at the scene.

The other driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.