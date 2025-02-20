Man hit and killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Fresno County early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened before 1 am on Manning Avenue east of Zediker Avenue, near the city of Parlier.

Officers say a 22-year-old man was driving a Kia Optima east on Manning while a 38-year-old was walking in the lane ahead of the car.

The driver tried to stop but ultimately hit the man.

He was declared dead at the scene, and has not yet been identified.

The Kia driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

