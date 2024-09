Man hit and killed by car near Hanford, officials say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in the South Valley.

Officers responded around 9 pm on Saturday to 10th Avenue near Iona, just south of Hanford.

Investigators say a man in a Honda Accord was heading south on 10th when he hit a man walking across the street.

The 69-year-old died at the scene.

The driver and his passenger were not injured.

Authorities are still investigating why the man was in the roadway.