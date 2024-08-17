Man hospitalized after knife attack outside Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was attacked by a suspect with a knife in central Fresno on Friday night.

The attack happened outside an apartment complex near Dakota and Crystal.

Fresno police say the victim was getting out of his vehicle when he was approached by a man who is possibly unhoused.

Officials say the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the man on his back and the side of his face.

The suspect ran away after the attack and has not yet been identified.

The victim was taken to the hospital to have his injuries treated.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

