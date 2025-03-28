Man hospitalized after being struck by car in Merced, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Merced County.

The incident happened after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Santa Fe Avenue and Business Park Way.

California Highway Patrol officers say a man wearing dark clothing was walking in traffic when a gray Nissan struck him.

Officers say the driver tried to avoid the person, but was unsuccessful.

The victim was airlifted to a Modesto hospital.

Officers say the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information about the incident or the victim is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.