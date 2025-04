Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in central Fresno.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday near Valeria Street and Grant Avenue.

Police received a Shotspotter call of a gunshot in the area.

They arrived to find a man who was hit in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to be okay.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

So far, no description of the suspect has been released.