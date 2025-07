Man shot and killed in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a shooting in Visalia early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened in front of the Bethlehem Center on Dinuba Boulevard and Prospect Avenue just before 7:30 am.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Kaweah Health, where he died.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been provided.

The victim has not been identified.