Man hospitalized after stabbing in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed in Fresno on Monday.

Fresno police say the man arrived at a local hospital around 6 p.m., where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to figure out where the stabbing happened.

No other details have been released at this time.