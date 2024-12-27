Man injured in drive-by shooting in Pixley, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been injured following a drive-by shooting in Pixley.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a drive-by shooting on Market Street around 7 a.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body.

Deputies say they learned the gunman had driven by in a newer silver or gray Toyota Sedan and shot at the man two to three times.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.