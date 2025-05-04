Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car in central Fresno.

Police responded to Blackstone Avenue near Griffith and Saginaw Ways shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Officials say the victim is in his 30s or 40s and have not released his identity.

The driver involved remained at the scene and was cooperative

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Police are investigating exactly what happened leading up to the deadly incident.