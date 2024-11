Man killed after shed catches fire behind Clovis home, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a fire broke out inside a shed behind a home in Clovis on Wednesday night.

The fire started around 6:30 pm in the area of Bullard and Music avenues.

The Clovis Fire Department says the man was possibly living inside the shed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

