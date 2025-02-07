24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Man killed, another hospitalized after shooting in Hanford, police say

Friday, February 7, 2025 6:14AM
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Hanford on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 pm in a parking lot near the In-N-Out restaurant on 12th Avenue and Centennial Drive.

Hanford police say a man was found dead outside a vehicle.

A second man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers believe the suspect ran away after opening fire on both men.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

