Man killed, another hospitalized after shooting in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Hanford on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 pm in a parking lot near the In-N-Out restaurant on 12th Avenue and Centennial Drive.

Hanford police say a man was found dead outside a vehicle.

A second man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers believe the suspect ran away after opening fire on both men.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

