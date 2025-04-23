Man killed in car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

It happened just after 5:30 am Tuesday at the intersection of Road 96 and Avenue 160, just northwest of Tipton.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a car crash in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol says a man in a Chevy sedan was headed south on Road 96, approaching Avenue 160, when a man in a GMC truck heading northbound attempted to turn left onto Avenue 160 and crashed with the car.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

The man in the truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The cause is still under investigation.