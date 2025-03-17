Man killed in crash on Highway 152 near Pacheco Pass, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a Merced County highway crash.

The California Highway Patrol responded at 6 p.m. Saturday to Highway 152 east of Dinosaur Point, that's just outside the Pacheco State Park.

Investigators say a man was driving a Nissan west on 152 when the car broke down in the number three lane.

Then, a man driving a tractor-trailer west on 152 in the number three lane did not see the stopped car and crashed.

The driver of the Nissan was ejected from the vehicle and later died on scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

At this time, drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.