Man killed in crash in Oakhurst, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Oakhurst.

Officers were called out after 6:30 am Friday to Road 426 and Road 222 near The Forks Resort -- on the south side of Bass Lake.

When they arrived, they found a Nissan 350Z overturned in a ditch, with the driver thrown from the car.

The man died at the scene.

Investigators say the crash happened at about 10 pm Thursday.

At this time, authorities say it is unknown how the car overturned and have not determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.