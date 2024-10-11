Man killed in Merced County head-on crash, CHP says

A man has died following a head-on crash in Merced County Friday morning.

A man has died following a head-on crash in Merced County Friday morning.

A man has died following a head-on crash in Merced County Friday morning.

A man has died following a head-on crash in Merced County Friday morning.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a head-on crash in Merced County.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. Friday morning at Highway 165 and Salt Slough.

California Highway Patrol officers say a Dump Truck was headed south on the highway when the driver of a Red Honda going north attempted to pass a vehicle on a curve.

The Honda collided head-on with the truck.

The Honda caught fire and the driver died at the scene.

They have not yet been identified.

The truck driver was injured and taken to the hospital.