  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in Merced County head-on crash, CHP says

KFSN logo
Friday, October 11, 2024 7:03PM
Man killed in Merced County head-on crash, CHP says
A man has died following a head-on crash in Merced County Friday morning.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a head-on crash in Merced County.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. Friday morning at Highway 165 and Salt Slough.

California Highway Patrol officers say a Dump Truck was headed south on the highway when the driver of a Red Honda going north attempted to pass a vehicle on a curve.

The Honda collided head-on with the truck.

The Honda caught fire and the driver died at the scene.

They have not yet been identified.

The truck driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW