Man killed in suspicious RV fire in Merced County identified

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a man who died in a suspicious fire inside his RV in Le Grand earlier this month.

The Merced County Coroner's office says 54-year-old Rodney Lefler owned the recreational vehicle that caught fire shortly before 11:30 on the night of March 7th.

They used dental records and a forensic exam to make a positive ID.

Sheriff's deputies and arson investigators are still working through the details, including whether accelerants were used and exactly how the fire may have started.

Anyone who may know Lefler or have information about this case is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

