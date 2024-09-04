Man killed, woman and children hospitalized after crash near Riverdale

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crash left a man dead and a woman and children injured near Riverdale on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 6 pm in the are of Marks and Excelsior, which is right on the boundary line for Fresno and Kings counties.

Investigators say a pick-up truck stopped at a stop sign before driving into the path of a semi-truck.

The man driving the pick-up truck died at the scene.

A woman and three children, ages four to ten, were taken to the hospital.

Authorities expect all four passengers of the pick up truck to survive.

The driver of the semi-truck was unharmed.

PG &E is working to repair power poles damaged in the crash.

