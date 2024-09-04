Man killed, woman and children hospitalized after crash near Riverdale

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crash left a man dead and a woman and children injured near Riverdale on Tuesday night.
The crash happened just before 6 pm in the are of Marks and Excelsior, which is right on the boundary line for Fresno and Kings counties.
Investigators say a pick-up truck stopped at a stop sign before driving into the path of a semi-truck.
The man driving the pick-up truck died at the scene.
A woman and three children, ages four to ten, were taken to the hospital.
Authorities expect all four passengers of the pick up truck to survive.
The driver of the semi-truck was unharmed.
PG&E is working to repair power poles damaged in the crash.