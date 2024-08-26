Man killed in wrong-way crash in New York City was supposed to get married Sunday

NEW YORK CITY -- There is no consolation for Shauntea Weaver.

Weaver was supposed to get married Sunday in a beautiful ceremony - except a nightmare intercepted her walk down the aisle.

Just before 2:20 a.m. Saturday, New York City police say a pick-up truck was going the wrong way on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan, traveling southbound on the northbound lanes. Around 165th Street in Washington Heights, tragedy struck when the truck crashed head-on into a Dodge sedan, killing both in the sedan.

The driver, Kirk Walker, Jr., who was supposed to get married, and his 40-year-old cousin were both killed.

"I feel like I'm watching a fictitious TV show. Doesn't seem real to me," Weaver said.

Authorities say both occupants of the pick-up fled the scene. One was caught. The driver is still at large.

All this leaving a bride without a groom and two families without comfort.

"I have faith in God. I hope you suffer the way I'm suffering," Weaver said.

Family and friends gathered in Bergenfield, New Jersey, to offer support and condolences on Sunday instead of showering the couple with best wishes for a long and happy marriage.

Walker Jr. has three children, who are now without a father.