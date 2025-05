Man rescued from Merced River after jumping off bridge

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was rescued from the Merced River after jumping off a bridge for fun.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says a fisherman reported an injured man in the water.

Deputies responded and reached the man from a boat.

He had a serious leg injury because he jumped into waist-deep water.

A tourniquet was applied and the man was airlifted to the hospital.