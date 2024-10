Man who rode bike into oncoming traffic hit by car and hospitalized, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Northeast Fresno.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Sixth Street just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man in his 60s rode his bike into traffic before being hit.

He was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.