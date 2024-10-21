24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police say

KFSN logo
Monday, October 21, 2024 12:39PM
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police say
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police sayA homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police responded just before 11 pm Sunday to Fruit and Myers avenues for several Shotspotter activations.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body in the backyard of a home.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say homicide detectives are on scene and looking for witnesses and evidence at this time.

Officials say there is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW