Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police responded just before 11 pm Sunday to Fruit and Myers avenues for several Shotspotter activations.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body in the backyard of a home.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say homicide detectives are on scene and looking for witnesses and evidence at this time.

Officials say there is no suspect information at this time.

