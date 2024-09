Man shot and killed in Tulare County, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County.

Deputies say it happened on Avenue 327 and Road 159 in Ivanhoe at about 7:45 am Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.