Man shot and killed in Tulare County park, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being shot at Ledbetter Park in Cutler.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the park on Avenue 408 and Road 128 just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies tried to save the man from his injuries but he died at the scene.

This marks Tulare County's 11th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

