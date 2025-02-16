Man shot and killed in Visalia alleyway, police say

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Sunday, February 16, 2025 7:17PM
The Visalia Police Department is investigating a homicide following a Sunday morning shooting.

VISALIA, Calif. -- The Visalia Police Department is investigating a homicide following a Sunday morning shooting.

Police responded to an alleyway near Court and Main Street just before 2:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and searching for a suspect.

If you have information, you can call the Visalia Police Department.

