Man stabbed during argument in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after an argument ended with a stabbing in central Fresno on Monday night.

The stabbing happened just after 7 pm in the area of Blackstone and Garland.

Fresno police say the suspect stabbed a man in his 50s in his upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Officers are still working to find the suspect.