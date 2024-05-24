Man stabbed in the neck in Downtown Fresno, police say

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the neck in downtown Fresno Thursday.

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the neck in downtown Fresno Thursday.

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the neck in downtown Fresno Thursday.

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the neck in downtown Fresno Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the neck in downtown Fresno.

The stabbing happened on Van Ness and Ventura avenues just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was able to call 911 and report he had been stabbed.

Investigators say the man claimed a stranger came up behind him, said something he didn't understand, and then stabbed him in the neck before running away.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Officers are looking for witnesses and surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.