Man struck and killed by car near Highway 99 in Merced, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Merced.

It happened on the on-ramp to Highway 99 from Yosemite Parkway just before 9 p.m. Monday.

The California Highway Patrol says the man walked into the path of the vehicle before he was hit.

The man died at the scene.

The driver involved is cooperating with investigators.