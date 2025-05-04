Man struck and killed by car in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was struck by a car outside of Hanford.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday on 10th and Idaho avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was driving a 2012 Toyota Tacoma.

Investigators say the driver was heading north on 10th Avenue when he collided with a man walking south.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was not injured, stayed on scene.

Officers say it's unknown if DUI was a factor in the crash.