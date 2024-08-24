Man who survived cardiac arrest reunites with paramedics who helped save his life

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emotions, tears and laughter filled "Lifestar Ambulance" in Tulare on Friday morning.

After suffering a cardiac arrest the morning of June 7 and waking up days later in a hospital bed. Dana Gomez is on the road to recovery.

Weeks later, he got the chance to meet the people who had saved his life.

"Heartfelt, they got me going, they worked on me. I know it's their job to never give up. I thank the lord he had his arms around me and put the right people in the right position," expresses Dana.

Trenton Carter was one of the paramedics who responded to the call.

That morning, he printed out Dana's heartbeat rhythm report or cardiac strip.

"Something was telling me I would need it one day," Trenton recalls.

Little did he know, he would be handing it over to Dana in person.

"To be able to explain to him, this is what we saw when we first arrived, this is what it looked like when we shocked you and this is when we got pulses back, gosh that meant the world to be able to explain it to him and tell him," explains Trenton.

An event that's rare for patients suffering from cardiac arrest.

"It makes everything worth it. It does, all the sleepless nights, all the sacrifices you make to do this job. It's not just a job, it's a lifestyle and you have to live that lifestyle," Trenton expresses.

As Dana works towards recovering, he hopes to return to College of the Sequoias, where he works as a coach.

Dana urges people to listen to their bodies and see a doctor if something feels off.

He plans to spend time with his family, watch his son graduate college and his grandchildren grow while not taking a day for granted and living each day thankful for a second shot at life.

"God put everything in order at the right time and I praise him and I thank him. He has always been number one in my life," Dana continues, "He has blessed me again, he gave me a chance to breathe again in life and now I am here and I know he has plans for me."

Dana and his family say they will always be grateful for the people who helped save his life.

