Man suspected of killing teen and man in 2022 Delano drive-by shooting arrested

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man suspected of killing a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man in Delano in 2022 has been arrested.

Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Marcos Antonio Mercado of Earlimart around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Mercado is accused of an October 2022 drive-by shooting that happened in the area of County Line Road and Road 136 around 4 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found one man shot to death. Shortly after, three other shooting victims showed up at the Delano Police Department building.

Two of those victims were airlifted to the hospital. Deputies announced later that a second victim had died at the hospital.

Detectives were able to link Mercado to the shooting after physical evidence from the scene was processed.

Mercado was booked into jail on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.