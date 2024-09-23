Man and woman arrested in Tulare County for armed robbery of 56-year-old

A man and a woman are behind bars for the alleged armed robbery of a 56-year-old in Tipton.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are behind bars for a robbery in Tipton.

The Tulare County Sheriff's office says the 56-year-old victim asked a man and woman for a ride.

The couple agreed but first asked for gas money and demanded several items.

Deputies say the victim paid for gas and some items but when he said "no" to more, that's when the couple produced a weapon, twisted the victim's arm, snatched his wallet and threw him to the ground.

They sped off, and a few hours later, Porterville Police spotted the car and took them into custody.

Investigators say the male suspect does have previous burglary charges.