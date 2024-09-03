Man and woman killed in ATV crash in western Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a woman who died in an ATV crash Saturday morning in western Fresno County have been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 24-year-old Silvestre Sandoval Romo of Mendota and his passenger as 22-year-old Guadalupe Ruiz Pina.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday on Santa Fe Grade near West Shaw Avenue.

Investigators say Romo and Pina were riding a Yamaha Raptor Quad.

They were heading south on Santa Fe at a high speed and approaching a parked trailer.

The CHP says Romo did not slow down and crashed into the trailer.

Both Romo and Pina died at the scene and were not wearing any helmets.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.