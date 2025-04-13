Man and woman shot while sitting in car in Fresno, suspect at large, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man and his girlfriend while they were sitting in their car.

Officers responded to an area near Del Mar and Griffith avenues for a shooting at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Shortly after arriving, a man in his 20s called the police, saying that a group of people shot at him and his girlfriend in a car.

The suspect or suspects drove away while the victims made their way to the In-N-Out on Blackstone Ave.

Police say the man was shot several times, and his girlfriend was shot at least once.

The two victims are expected to be okay, and they are cooperating with detectives at CRMC.

Authorities say it's still too early to determine if this was a random act of violence or if it was a targeted incident.

Police say the suspect responsible for this shooting is still on the loose and are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to detectives as the investigation continues.