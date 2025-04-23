Man's body found hanging on fence in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after police say he was impaled by a fence bar in central Fresno.

Authorities were called out at 8:30 am Wednesday to Olive and Winery avenues, across from Ewing Elementary School.

A witness said there appeared to be a dead body hanging on the fence.

Police believe the man tried to climb the fence and got pierced in the calf by a metal bar.

The man has not been identified, but police say he was 68 years old.

There do not appear to be any other factors in the man's death.